NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, December 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;12;WNW;17;64%

Binghamton;Flurries;7;WNW;14;66%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;12;W;11;63%

Central Park;Mostly clear;20;W;13;49%

Dansville;Mostly clear;12;WNW;15;61%

Dunkirk;Flurries;16;NW;14;56%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;21;NW;22;42%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;12;WNW;15;58%

Farmingdale;Clear;20;WNW;13;52%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;-2;NW;5;71%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;8;NW;18;69%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;10;NNW;12;51%

Islip;Mostly clear;22;NW;20;55%

Ithaca;Flurries;10;WNW;22;78%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;10;WNW;16;69%

Massena;Mostly clear;-4;W;12;65%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;24;WNW;18;43%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;14;W;14;58%

Monticello;Mostly clear;9;WNW;19;71%

New York;Clear;20;W;13;49%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;21;WNW;28;49%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;20;NW;18;67%

Newburgh;Clear;14;NW;17;67%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;12;W;13;67%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-6;W;8;70%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;11;W;12;66%

Plattsburgh;Clear;1;N;7;54%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;17;W;15;51%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;11;NW;10;70%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;8;NW;21;79%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-8;Calm;0;74%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;22;NW;26;36%

Syracuse;Cloudy;9;NW;15;76%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;0;NW;9;69%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;6;NW;14;79%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;23;45%

White Plains;Clear;17;WNW;29;53%

_____

