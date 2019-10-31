NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 31, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;60;SSE;4;90%

Binghamton;Showers;57;S;8;93%

Buffalo;Cloudy;57;E;6;88%

Central Park;Showers;61;N;7;96%

Dansville;Showers;56;SSE;7;96%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;58;S;6;89%

East Hampton;Showers;60;SSW;5;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;57;NE;3;96%

Farmingdale;Showers;62;SSW;7;93%

Fort Drum;Rain;55;SE;9;92%

Fulton;Cloudy;57;ESE;5;89%

Glens Falls;Showers;55;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Cloudy;60;SSW;6;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;56;SSE;8;100%

Jamestown;Cloudy;55;S;10;100%

Massena;Showers;51;E;8;89%

Montauk;Showers;62;SSW;7;93%

Montgomery;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Showers;56;SE;6;100%

New York;Showers;63;Calm;0;93%

New York Jfk;Showers;61;S;8;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;60;S;9;100%

Newburgh;Showers;59;SE;6;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;51;E;6;100%

Ogdensburg;Showers;48;ENE;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;60;SE;5;92%

Rochester;Cloudy;56;SE;8;93%

Rome;Rain;57;ESE;5;100%

Saranac Lake;Rain;50;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Rain;63;S;8;93%

Syracuse;Showers;57;E;8;93%

Watertown;Showers;50;ENE;3;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;55;S;13;92%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;60;S;7;100%

White Plains;Showers;60;SSE;5;96%

