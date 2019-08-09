NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 9, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;4;97%

Binghamton;Clear;61;W;7;93%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;66;NW;6;86%

Central Park;Mostly clear;69;SW;3;86%

Dansville;Showers;62;S;5;96%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;6;82%

East Hampton;Clear;64;Calm;0;91%

Elmira;Clear;62;W;3;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;69;W;5;83%

Fort Drum;Clear;63;WSW;7;86%

Fulton;Clear;64;SSW;5;83%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;5;93%

Islip;Mostly clear;71;W;4;77%

Ithaca;Clear;63;WNW;5;90%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;99%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;5;97%

Montauk;Clear;73;W;5;75%

Montgomery;Clear;62;WSW;5;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;61;NNW;4;99%

New York;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;75%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;73;WSW;7;78%

New York Lga;Clear;76;W;8;66%

Newburgh;Clear;64;WSW;4;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;64;NW;8;83%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;N;5;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;62;SSE;6;89%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;W;3;84%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;65;S;3;90%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;63;W;6;86%

Rome;Mostly clear;63;NW;6;96%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;W;5;89%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;66;WSW;8;86%

Watertown;Clear;65;W;6;80%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;60;W;5;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Clear;67;WNW;3;86%

_____

