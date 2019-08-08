NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;9;67%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;12;63%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;74;WSW;15;78%

Central Park;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;62%

Dansville;Cloudy;66;ESE;6;86%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;76;W;13;73%

East Hampton;Sunny;80;SSW;9;65%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;10;57%

Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SSW;10;71%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;9;55%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;9;48%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;9;50%

Islip;Sunny;82;SW;10;70%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;9;53%

Jamestown;Cloudy;71;WSW;13;85%

Massena;Sunny;81;SW;8;48%

Montauk;Sunny;79;W;6;71%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;SW;12;66%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;79;SW;8;68%

New York;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;62%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;13;78%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;85;SW;13;49%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;81;W;9;69%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;13;84%

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;81;SW;9;50%

Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;63;WSW;10;86%

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;83;N;7;48%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;13;52%

Rochester;Cloudy;67;S;8;90%

Rome;Mostly sunny;79;N;7;57%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;75;SW;13;49%

Shirley;Sunny;80;SSW;13;68%

Syracuse;Sunny;82;SW;9;43%

Watertown;Sunny;79;SSW;10;55%

Wellsville;Thunderstorms;62;WSW;7;93%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;79;SW;10;71%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;7;57%

_____

