NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

268 FPUS51 KBTV 210846

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

NYZ028-211600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ031-211600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ026-211600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ087-211600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ029-211600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ027-211600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ030-211600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ035-211600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ034-211600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

