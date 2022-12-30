NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

NYZ028-301500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ031-301500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ026-301500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Warmer with highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ087-301500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around

50. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ029-301500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Warmer with highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ027-301500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Warmer with highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ030-301500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ035-301500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ034-301500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

227 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

