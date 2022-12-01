NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

778 FPUS51 KBTV 010804

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

NYZ028-011600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s, except in the

upper 20s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph until midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ031-011600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

NYZ026-011600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ087-011600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ029-011600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ027-011600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ030-011600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Breezy with highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ035-011600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers, mainly

this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ034-011600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

