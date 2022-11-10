NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

419 FPUS51 KBTV 100845

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

NYZ028-101600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ031-101600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ026-101600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ087-101600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ029-101600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ027-101600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ030-101600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ035-101600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ034-101600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

341 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

