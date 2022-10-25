NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

NYZ028-251500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ031-251500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ026-251500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ087-251500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ029-251500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ027-251500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ030-251500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ035-251500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ034-251500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

329 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

