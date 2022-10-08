NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ 572 FPUS51 KBTV 080724 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 NYZ028-082000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ031-082000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ026-082000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ087-082000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ029-082000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ027-082000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ030-082000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ035-082000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ034-082000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 320 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost this morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. 