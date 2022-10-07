NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph until midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until

midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

304 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle until

midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

