NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

451 FPUS51 KBTV 290711

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight. Patchy dense fog.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight. Patchy dense fog.

Areas of frost with patchy dense freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

308 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost and dense fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

$$

