NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ 033 FPUS51 KBTV 250729 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 NYZ028-252000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ031-252000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ026-252000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ087-252000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ029-252000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ027-252000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ030-252000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ035-252000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ034-252000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 326 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$