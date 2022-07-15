NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ 353 FPUS51 KBTV 150722 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 NYZ028-152000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ031-152000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ026-152000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ087-152000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ029-152000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ027-152000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ030-152000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ035-152000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ034-152000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 319 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather