NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

308 AM EDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

