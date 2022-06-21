NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

779 FPUS51 KBTV 210723

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

until midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

until midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible until midnight. Near steady temperature around

60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

until midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible until midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

319 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible until midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

