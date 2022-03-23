NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

_____

590 FPUS51 KBTV 230734

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow until midnight, then rain

with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow until midnight, then rain and

freezing rain with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers or a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain likely

until midnight, then rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers or scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow until

midnight, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow until midnight, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers or scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain likely

until midnight, then rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow. A chance of rain until midnight,

then rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

330 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain until

midnight, then rain, freezing rain and sleet with snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 5 to 15 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

