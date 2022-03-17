NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

_____

202 FPUS51 KBTV 170723

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

NYZ028-172000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-172000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-172000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-172000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ029-172000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ027-172000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-172000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-172000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-172000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

