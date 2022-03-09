NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ 115 FPUS51 KBTV 090810 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 NYZ028-092100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ031-092100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ026-092100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ087-092100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ029-092100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ027-092100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ030-092100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ035-092100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ034-092100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 305 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather