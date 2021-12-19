NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

239 FPUS51 KBTV 190825

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

NYZ028-192100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above, except around 14 along Lake Champlain. West

winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-192100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ026-192100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-192100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-192100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-192100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 9 above. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-192100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-192100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 11, except around 15 along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-192100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

