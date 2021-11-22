NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ 820 FPUS51 KBTV 220849 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 NYZ028-222100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ031-222100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ026-222100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ087-222100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ029-222100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ027-222100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ030-222100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ035-222100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ034-222100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 344 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather