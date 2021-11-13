NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a slight chance

of snow showers until midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers this morning, then rain or snow showers likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers,

mainly until midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely or a slight chance of snow showers

this morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely or a slight chance of snow showers

this morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

312 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of rain showers

or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers, mainly until midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

