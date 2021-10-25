NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

NYZ028-252000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ031-252000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ026-252000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ087-252000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ029-252000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ027-252000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ030-252000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ035-252000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ034-252000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

323 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

