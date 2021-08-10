NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s, except in the

upper 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s early.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s early.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s early.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s early.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

early.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

