NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

_____

339 FPUS51 KBTV 020739

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

NYZ028-022000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s, except in the upper 50s along Lake

Champlain. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-022000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-022000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-022000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-022000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-022000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-022000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-022000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-022000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

