477 FPUS51 KBTV 240704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

300 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s, except in the mid 70s

along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the

mid 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

