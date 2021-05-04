NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

163 FPUS51 KBTV 040743

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

338 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until midnight, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

