Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

306 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

