NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ 121 FPUS51 KBTV 240759 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 NYZ028-242000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ031-242000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ026-242000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ087-242000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ029-242000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ027-242000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ030-242000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ035-242000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ034-242000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$