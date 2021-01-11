NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

_____

888 FPUS51 KBTV 110804

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

NYZ028-112100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ031-112100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-112100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ087-112100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ029-112100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-112100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ030-112100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-112100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-112100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather