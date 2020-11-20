NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

NYZ028-202100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ031-202100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ026-202100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ087-202100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ029-202100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ027-202100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ030-202100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ035-202100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ034-202100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow or freezing rain

likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

