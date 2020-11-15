NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
_____
169 FPUS51 KBTV 150814
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
NYZ028-152100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ031-152100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Windy with highs
around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers,
mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ026-152100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ087-152100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ029-152100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely or snow
showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy
with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in
the morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ027-152100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to south
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ030-152100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then a chance of rain or snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.
Windy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ035-152100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ034-152100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Total snow accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with
lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather