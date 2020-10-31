NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

340 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the mid 30s

along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the lower 30s

along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Very windy with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

