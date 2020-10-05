NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

875 FPUS51 KBTV

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

357 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

