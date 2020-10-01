NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

961 FPUS51 KBTV 010754

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake

Champlain. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake

Champlain. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

352 AM EDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

