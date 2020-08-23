NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
781 FPUS51 KBTV 230714
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ028-232000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-232000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ026-232000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ087-232000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ029-232000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ027-232000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ030-232000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ035-232000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ034-232000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
311 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows around 60. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
