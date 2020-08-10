NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020
_____
571 FPUS51 KBTV 100721
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
NYZ028-102000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ031-102000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-102000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-102000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-102000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-102000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-102000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-102000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s early.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-102000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
319 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather