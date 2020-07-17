NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
NYZ028-172000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ031-172000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ026-172000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ087-172000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index
values up to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ029-172000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ027-172000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ030-172000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ035-172000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ034-172000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
247 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around
60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
