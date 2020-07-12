NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

_____

955 FPUS51 KBTV 120739

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

NYZ028-122000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ031-122000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ026-122000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ087-122000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ029-122000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ027-122000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ030-122000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ035-122000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ034-122000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

