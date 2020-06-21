NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy
dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with
highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy
dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
