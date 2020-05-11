NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
018 FPUS51 KBTV 110717
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers until midnight,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of
snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
313 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
