NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
_____
186 FPUS51 KBTV 111055
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 60. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
653 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with lows around 40. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather