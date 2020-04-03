NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

_____

334 FPUS51 KBTV 030700

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

NYZ028-032000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers

and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle until

midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-032000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain showers likely or a

chance of drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle until midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-032000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-032000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-032000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-032000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ030-032000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle until midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-032000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain

showers and drizzle this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle until midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-032000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

258 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely or snow this morning, then a chance

of rain showers or drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle until midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather