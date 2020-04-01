NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

991 FPUS51 KBTV 010713

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle. A slight

chance of drizzle until midnight, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until

midnight, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Lows

around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight

chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of drizzle until midnight. Cloudy with

a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle

until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather