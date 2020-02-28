NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

NYZ028-282100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ031-282100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Breezy with

highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 9 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ026-282100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ087-282100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Snow

likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 17. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ029-282100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Snow

until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

7 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ027-282100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs

in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ030-282100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs around 19.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Snow

likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 7 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ035-282100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ034-282100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

345 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Very windy with highs around 20.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Blustery with lows 7 to 13 above. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 6 above zero. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

