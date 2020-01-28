NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

_____

905 FPUS51 KBTV 280825

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

NYZ028-282100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of light snow, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until

midnight. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-282100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

light snow, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until

midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-282100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of light snow this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle.

Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until

midnight. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-282100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of light snow this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until

midnight. Lows around 13. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around zero. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-282100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy freezing drizzle. Light snow likely, mainly this morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly until

midnight. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 3 below.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-282100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy freezing drizzle. Light snow likely, mainly this morning.

Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-282100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of light snow with patchy freezing drizzle. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly until

midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 2 below.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-282100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of light snow, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until

midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-282100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow with

patchy freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 16.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

