NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

275 FPUS51 KBTV 040828

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

NYZ028-042100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 15.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-042100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

around 20. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 13.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-042100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-042100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-042100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-042100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

15. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-042100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 13.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-042100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-042100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Breezy with lows around 20.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

