NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 8 above. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain or

sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 2 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet or freezing rain.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

244 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 7 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Breezy with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

