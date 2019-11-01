NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

185 FPUS51 KBTV 010710

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

306 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the

lower 30s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Very

windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Strong winds with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

