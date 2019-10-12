NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
275 FPUS51 KBTV 120721
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
NYZ028-122000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ031-122000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ026-122000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ087-122000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ029-122000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ027-122000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ030-122000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 60.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-122000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ034-122000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
318 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather